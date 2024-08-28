Online ordering not currently available
Zola’s Cafe 3539 Reading Road Suite 105
Midday Menu
Sides
- Black Beans & Rice
A classic pairing of savory black beans and fluffy rice, infused with Afro-Latino flavors.$5.25
- Macaroni & Cheese
Southern baked: creamy, cheesy, and baked to perfection for a taste of comfort in every bite.$5.25
- Collard Greens
Tender collard greens cooked with flavorful turkey.$5.25
- Fried Potatoes & Onions$5.25
- Sweet Plantains
Fried ripe plantains, caramelized to perfection, offering a sweet and savory treat.$5.25
Appetizers
- HH Fiesta Chicken Eggroll Fusion
House-made with southwest chicken, corn, black beans, cilantro, and cheese.$10.23OUT OF STOCK
- Soul Rolls
Hand-rolled eggrolls filled with collard greens, macaroni and cheese, and turkey. Crispy, savory, and soulful. Served with your choice of sauce.$10.23
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.40
- Afro-Caribbean Fusion Wings
A blend of vibrant spices and tropical influences. Taste the rhythm of the Caribbean!$15.60
- Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks$9.25