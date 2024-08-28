Online ordering not currently available
Zola’s Cafe 3539 Reading Road Suite 105
Midday Menu
Sides
- Black Beans & Rice
A classic pairing of savory black beans and fluffy rice, infused with Afro-Latino flavors.$5.25
- Macaroni & Cheese
Southern baked: creamy, cheesy, and baked to perfection for a taste of comfort in every bite.$5.25
- Collard Greens
Tender collard greens cooked with flavorful turkey.$5.25
- Fried Potatoes & Onions$5.25
- Sweet Plantains
Fried ripe plantains, caramelized to perfection, offering a sweet and savory treat.$5.25