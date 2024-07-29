Zola’s Cafe 3539 Reading Road Suite 105
Morning Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Plates
- Southern Comfort Plate
Creamy grits served with two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, and a buttermilk biscuit.$11.99
- Shrimp & Grits
Savory shrimp cooked in a creamy sauce with bell peppers and onions, served over a bed of cheese grits.$14.99OUT OF STOCK
- The Ultimate Breakfast Platter
A hearty and delicious start to your day, our Ultimate Breakfast Platter includes a variety of breakfast favorites: Pancakes: Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes, served with butter and warm maple syrup. Eggs: Your choice of two eggs cooked any style – scrambled, fried, poached, or boiled. Meat: Choose between crispy bacon, savory sausage links, or grilled ham. Potatoes: Potatoes & Onions Toast: Two slices of toast (white, whole wheat, or rye), served with butter and assorted jams. Fresh Fruit: A side of fresh seasonal fruit to add a refreshing touch to your meal. Our Ultimate Breakfast Platter is a perfect combination of sweet and savory, offering a satisfying variety of flavors and textures. Enjoy this delicious and filling breakfast to start your day off right!$16.95
- Omelet
Craft your perfect Omelet with our customizable options. Choose from a variety of fresh ingredients to create a mouthwatering omelet tailored to your taste buds$10.95
- Chicken and Waffles$10.00
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Breaded steak with country gravy, two eggs any style, home fries with onions, and a side of grits or toast.$14.99
- Breakfast Quesadilla$11.99
- Breakfast Tacos$10.75
Quick Bites
Sides
- Bacon/ Sausage$2.00
- Creamy Grits$2.99
- Fried Potatoes & Onions$3.99
- Toast$1.99
- One Egg Any Style$1.00
- Individual Pancakes
Indulge in a stack of our signature fluffy buttermilk pancakes, made from scratch and cooked to golden perfection. Served with: Butter: A generous dollop of creamy butter that melts perfectly over the warm pancakes. Maple Syrup: A side of pure, warm maple syrup for that classic pancake experience.$1.75
- Bagel$4.00
Beverage Menu
Sodas
Water
Childrens Menu
Day Menu
- Fettuccini Alfredo
A medley of zucchini, onions, and bell peppers in a creamy Alfredo sauce. Customize with: Salmon Steak Portobello Mushrooms Shrimp Chicken Each option is perfectly seasoned for a delightful meal.$15.00
- Authentic Mexican Tacos
Enjoy our Authentic Mexican Tacos, perfectly seasoned with our house blend, topped with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime. Served on your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas. (3)$12.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
- Chicken Nuggets and Fries$9.00
- Burger and Fries$9.00