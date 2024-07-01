The Ultimate Breakfast Platter

A hearty and delicious start to your day, our Ultimate Breakfast Platter includes a variety of breakfast favorites: Pancakes: Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes, served with butter and warm maple syrup. Eggs: Your choice of two eggs cooked any style – scrambled, fried, poached, or boiled. Meat: Choose between crispy bacon, savory sausage links, or grilled ham. Potatoes: Potatoes & Onions Toast: Two slices of toast (white, whole wheat, or rye), served with butter and assorted jams. Fresh Fruit: A side of fresh seasonal fruit to add a refreshing touch to your meal. Our Ultimate Breakfast Platter is a perfect combination of sweet and savory, offering a satisfying variety of flavors and textures. Enjoy this delicious and filling breakfast to start your day off right!