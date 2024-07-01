See What We're Cooking Up

  • Image

    Wednesday Karaoke

    Join Us Every Wednesday Night for an Unforgettable Karaoke Experience!


    Event Details:


    When: Every Wednesday Night

    Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

    Reserve a table
  • Image

    Saturday Live Music Jam Session

    Saturday Jam Sessions at Zola’s Cafe


    Experience the Best Live Music with Local Talents Every Saturday Night!


    Event Details:


    When: Every Saturday

    Time: 5pm Until

    Reserve a table
  • Image

    Sunday Live Gospel Music

    Sunday Live Gospel Performances at Zola’s Cafe


    Feel the Spirit with Live Gospel Music Every Sunday!


    Event Details:


    When: Every Sunday

    Reserve a table
1 / 2
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image

Reviews

  • Sed sagittis risus ligula, nec placerat turpis consectetur vel. Praesent sit amet condimentum massa.

    Customer 1

  • Sed sagittis risus ligula, nec placerat turpis consectetur vel. Praesent sit amet condimentum massa.

    Customer 2

  • Sed sagittis risus ligula, nec placerat turpis consectetur vel. Praesent sit amet condimentum massa.

    Customer 3

1 / 2
A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Welcome to Zola's Cafe

Nestled in the heart of Cincinnati, OH, Zola's Cafe exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. Zola's Cafe offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.

View Menu