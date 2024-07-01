See What We're Cooking Up
Wednesday Karaoke
Join Us Every Wednesday Night for an Unforgettable Karaoke Experience!
Event Details:
When: Every Wednesday Night
Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday Live Music Jam Session
Saturday Jam Sessions at Zola’s Cafe
Experience the Best Live Music with Local Talents Every Saturday Night!
Event Details:
When: Every Saturday
Time: 5pm Until
Sunday Live Gospel Music
Sunday Live Gospel Performances at Zola’s Cafe
Feel the Spirit with Live Gospel Music Every Sunday!
Event Details:
When: Every Sunday
Reviews
Welcome to Zola's Cafe
Nestled in the heart of Cincinnati, OH, Zola's Cafe exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. Zola's Cafe offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.