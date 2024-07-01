



Our Mission

At Zola's Café, our mission is to provide clean, nourishing food to our customers while creating a warm and welcoming environment for families to gather and enjoy a meal together.





As a Black-women-owned restaurant, we are committed to opening our doors in communities of color and supporting local farmers and businesses. We believe that everyone deserves access to healthy, delicious food, and we strive to make that a reality for our community.





Come join us at Zola's Café and experience the difference that clean, wholesome ingredients can make in your life!